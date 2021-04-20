Kazakh PM instructs to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that the systematic work is ongoing in line with the tasks given by the Head of State, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the main objective is to stabilize the COVID-19 situation in the country and increase the COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

«(The country’s) Eight regions are in the «red zone». The R number stands at 1.065. Bed occupancy is 41% in hospitals and 27% in intensive care units,» he told a government session.

In that vein, the Head of the Government instructed to expand the coverage of people with COVID-19 vaccines, especially in regions with low coverage levels.