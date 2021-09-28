EN
    10:39, 28 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM instructs to keep monitoring COVID-19 situation in country

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is improving in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Askar Mamin told a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing today’s government session, the Kazakh PM noted that the country’s all regions have been observing considerable decrease in monthly COVID-19 cases. He went on to say that the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan as well as Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions are still in the «red zone».

    Mamin emphasized the importance of keep the epidemiological situation in the country under constant control and proceed with vaccinations.

    «As of today, over 7.5 million people have received the first component and 6.4 million – the second component. It is also important to take preventive and anti-epidemic measures against the flu and other respiratory infections,» said the PM.

    He added that 2.5 million doses of vaccines against the flu have been prepared.

    «It is important to activate the vaccination of people against flu and make sure medical facilities are ready to admit patients with the flu,» concluded Mamin.

    Earlier Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi reported on the COVID-19 situation in Europe and Kazakhstan. According to him, there has been decline in COVID-19 cases in 32 member counties of the WHO in Europe.


