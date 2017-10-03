Kazakh PM instructs to monitor fuel prices situation countrywide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed antimonopoly authorities to monitor situation with fuel prices at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

Premier Sagintayev asked Minister Bozumbayev to explain whether a 20% decline in fuel imports in November-December will lead to lower Ai-92 fuel prices.



Minister Bozumbayev said that the situation will depend on the price of that 20% in Russia. If the prices stay at the same level, i.e. $560 per a ton, the prices in the domestic market will decline.



The Prime Minister instructed the Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, and antimonopoly authorities to monitor the situation.