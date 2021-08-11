Kazakh PM instructs to speed up vaccination pace

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to speed up the pace of vaccination campaign at the Government session Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Premier Mamin gave an instruction at the Wednesday session of the Kazakh Government to speed up the vaccination campaign, especially in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

At the session Askar Mamin said that the increase in case incidence has slowed down and that the epidemiological situation is gradually stabilizing. The latest reproduction number (R) stands at 1,01. Infectious bed occupancy amounts to 54% across Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the vaccination is the key way to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Presently, 5.9 million Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccine. The second component was administered to 4.5 million people. However, according to Mamin, this is not enough.

«It is crucial to speed up the pace of vaccination campaign, especially in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Atyrau regions,» he stressed.

Prime Minister Mamin also instructed to keep the epidemiological situation in all regions under control and pay utmost attention to the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Karaganda region.