Kazakh PM instructs to step up domestic face masks’ production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed the Ministry of Industry of Kazakhstan to step up production of individual protective gear and face masks, Kazinform reports.

While speaking of how the Government assumes all necessary measures to prepare the country for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection at the Cabinet’s session on Tuesday, Premier Mamin charged a number of ministries to work with domestic producers in order to step up the individual protective gear and face masks’ production.

He also gave an instruction to the Healthcare Ministry to ensure timely purchase and delivery of pharmaceuticals and medical devices for upcoming year.

The head of the Government said it is crucial to monitor the availability of pharmaceuticals at pharmacies, in-patient facilities, and especially at infectious hospitals.