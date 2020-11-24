Kazakh PM instructs to step up efforts in greenhouse gas reduction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has instructed to step up the efforts to reduce growth of greenhouse gas emissions at a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government session, the Kazakh PM said that controls over non-authorized landfills and polygons contribute to solutions to environmental issues. According to him, there are 3.5 thousand solid waste disposal sites across the country, 620 of which (17.6%) meet environmental requirements.

In that vein, the Kazakh Government Head charged the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and National Resources and the regional administrations with the task to take effective measures for ending all unsanctioned landfills as well as to carry out work to close and restore exhausted polygons.

According to the PM, there are plans to launch 6 pilot waste sorting and disposal projects in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Taraz, allowing for investments worth more than KZT200bn as well as to increase the share of solid waste processing to 30%.

Mr Mamin said that the Concept of low-carbon development of Kazakhstan until 2050 is under development, calling for the necessity to step up the efforts to reduce growth of greenhouse gas emissions to fulfill the obligations under the Paris Climate Change Agreement Kazakhstan ratified in 2016.

In conclusion, the Kazakh PM instructed the Ecology Minister and interested state bodies and public organizations to speed up the development of the Concept and submit its draft to the Government in the second quarter of next year.