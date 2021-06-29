EN
    11:58, 29 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM instructs to tighten COVID curbs in ‘red zones’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions amid worsening epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the Tuesday session of the Government, Premier Mamin said the sanitary and epidemiological situation is getting worse. «COVID-19 incidence rate in the regions is growing. Aside from the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, four more areas have entered the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Six regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’ and six more in the ‘green zone’,» Mamin noted.

    He urged authorities of the cities and regions in the ‘red zone’ to tighten the coronavirus curbs and ensure readiness of local hospitals and healthcare facilities to take in patients as well as accessibility of pharmaceuticals and medical products.

    «Presently, almost 3.3 million people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in the country. The second component has been administered to almost 2 million people. However, this is not enough. Akims [mayors and governors] should step up the pace of vaccination, especially in Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. We need to introduce obligatory vaccination in the sphere of services and education,» Mamin added.


