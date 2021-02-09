Kazakh PM instructs to upgrade tax administration information systems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave an instruction to take effective measures to upgrade the tax administration information system and their integration with other government bodies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Having recalled the proposals put forward by the Kazakh Head of State at the expanded Government session to fundamentally simplify and relax tax administration through digital solutions, the Kazakh PM charged the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Digital Development with taking effective measures for upgrading the information systems of tax administration and their integration with other government bodies via current methods, including blockchain and big data.

The Kazakh Government Head talked about the need for active promotion of the free mobile apps such as Е-Salyq Azamat (Tax wallet) and E-Salyq Business for the comfort of tax payers and businesses.

«As part of the Head of State’s tasks, the Ministry of Finance needs to qualitatively elaborate the issue of automatic reporting for individual entrepreneurs when using online-KKM [editor’s note: a virtual cash register] and POS-terminals,» he concluded.