EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:02, 07 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM introduces new Governor of Mangistau region

    None
    None
    MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov took part in the extraordinary session of the maslikhat of Mangistau region that unanimously supported the candidature of Nurlan Nogayev suggested by the Head of State for the post of the Governor of Mangistau region, the PM’s press service reports.

    The PM noted contribution of Serikbay Trumov to the development of the region and thanked him for the job done. Introducing the new Governor, the PM highlighted his great experience in executive positions.

    Nurlan Nogayev born in 1967 is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas, Kazakh State Academy of Management, Moscow State Institute of International Relations of Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Throughout his career held various senior positions in KasMunaiGas, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, headed West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    Since December 18, 2019 served as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Mangystau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!