Kazakh PM introduces new Governor of Mangistau region

MANGISTAU REGION. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and Head of the Presidential Administration Yerlan Koshanov took part in the extraordinary session of the maslikhat of Mangistau region that unanimously supported the candidature of Nurlan Nogayev suggested by the Head of State for the post of the Governor of Mangistau region, the PM’s press service reports.

The PM noted contribution of Serikbay Trumov to the development of the region and thanked him for the job done. Introducing the new Governor, the PM highlighted his great experience in executive positions.

Nurlan Nogayev born in 1967 is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas, Kazakh State Academy of Management, Moscow State Institute of International Relations of Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Throughout his career held various senior positions in KasMunaiGas, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, headed West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Since December 18, 2019 served as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.