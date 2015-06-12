Kazakh PM introduces new Head of National Company Astana Expo-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has introduced new Chairman of the Board, akim (mayor) of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, appointed by the order of the President, to the staff of the National Company "Astana Expo-2017".

Dzhaksybekov was born on 26 July 1954 in Burly rural area, Karabalyk district, Kostanay region.

From 1996 to 2004, he held positions of first deputy governor of Akmola region, mayor of Astana. He also worked at the Ministry of Industry and Trade during that period.

From 2004 to 2008 Mr. Dzhaksybekov was Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2008 to 2009 he became Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Russia. In 2009, he was appointed as Minister of Defense. In October 2014, by the order of the President he was named as akim (mayor) of Astana city.