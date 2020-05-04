Kazakh PM introduces new Information Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced, Aida Balayeva, the new Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the staff.

The Head of Government thanked the former minister, Dauren Abayev, for the work done and wished him success on his new post, the PM’s press service reports.

Introducing the new minister, Askar Mamin noted that over 20 years Aida Balayeva worked in the sphere of information and domestic policy. Over the years, she worked at the Department of Internal Policy of Almaty, Deputy Mayor of Astana, Head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.