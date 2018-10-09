Kazakh PM invites Serbian investors to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has invited Serbian investors to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At today's Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum the Kazakh PM told about the country's investment climate and business preferences.



"I would like to express gratitude to you, Mr. President, for your participation in today's forum. Relations between our countries based on your friendship with the President of Kazakhstan keep on developing in a positive way. Possessing rich economic potential, Serbia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Europe," Bakytzhan Sagintayev said addressing President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and those gathered.



The Premier said that Kazakhstan highly appreciates all-round support of Serbia to the key international initiatives of Kazakhstan.





As stated there, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Serbia grew by 59%, though in the monetary terms it is not so much.



Sagintayev noted that for the past four years Kazakhstan carried out 52 reforms in the tax and customs spheres optimizing the tax burden and developing preferences for business. All the investors have an access to the single base.



In conclusion, the Prime Minister invited Serbian investors to Kazakhstan.