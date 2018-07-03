Kazakh PM, large int'l investors meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on Monday with participants of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR 2018), set to be held today in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated further development of investment and trade cooperation. Foreign investors told about the most attractive projects being realized in Kazakhstan, shared prospects and outlined the most promising sectors of Kazakhstan economy to invest.



The PM had talks with reps of Sun Group to debate spheres of investments such as new technologies, natural resources, smart cities and smart crop farming. He also had talks with Milken Institute reps to discuss infrastructure, healthcare and human capital projects.



Sagintayev also met with reps of Servier in Russia and EAEU countries to mull investments into transfer of modern technologies and manufacturing of innovative medications in Kazakhstan. Besides. the meeting with reps of ENI in Central Asia debated were cooperation in realization of social projects, in the sphere of exploration and production, and renewable energy.