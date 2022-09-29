Kazakh PM, Lukoil CEO debate development of joint oil and gas projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, primeminister.kz reads.

The sides debated development of joint projects in geological exploration, and oil field development, rigs updating logistics and taxation issues.

Smailov said that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work further and define new promising directions for cooperation.

In his turn, Alekperov noted that company is interested in further expansion of investments in Kazakhstan and development of new projects.





Photo: primeminister.kz












