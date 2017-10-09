Kazakh PM makes statement in response to Kyrgyz President’s remarks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has made a special statement in response to the remarks made by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Almazbek Atambayev.

The statement says that the false, provocative remarks made by the President of Kyrgyzstan regarding the election process in the country, should not upset the centuries-long ties of friendship and mutual assistance between the two states.

According to the figures provided in the statement, the Kazakh economy of Kazakhstan has grown 20 times during the years of independence. In particular, the total foreign direct investment has reached $265 billion.

"For the years of the country's independence, over 1.1 million Kazakh families have been provided with apartments, and the housing conditions of more than 61,000 families have been improved. On average, 270,000 new jobs are created every year. The average life expectancy in our country has increased to 72.3 years," the statement says.

Moreover, for 15 years in a row, the average salary and pensions in Kazakhstan have increased by more than 10fold. According to the official records of the International Association of Pension and Social Funds, the minimum and average pensions in Kazakhstan are 5 and 3 times higher than in Kyrgyzstan, accordingly.

With the sustainable economic development and progressive growth of the country's GDP, Kazakhstan is capable of providing all kinds of assistance to its partner countries.

Kazakhstan pursues a coherent policy of strengthening fraternal and neighborly relations with the Kyrgyz Republic in the furtherance of the Eternal Friendship Treaty dated April 8, 1997, and the Allied Relations Treaty dated December 25, 2003.

"All these years, Kazakhstan has always been close to the Kyrgyz people, especially in the hour of need, has been receptive to the requests of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan, helped in resolving urgent social and economic issues as much as possible and provided considerable humanitarian aid, including energy supplies, food, and other socially important goods," the Kazakh Prime Minister said.

Within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decided to provide $100-million technical assistance to Bishkek. Over $20 million has already been allocated as humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan, 2 regular schools in the cities of Bishkek and Osh have been built. To date Kazakhstan has invested $820 million in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Owing to that, thousands of Kyrgyz citizens have been provided with jobs.

At the end of the statement, Sagintayev noted that "despite the repeated speculative invectives of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan intends to continue deepening and extending the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and cooperation."

The full text of the statement is available on the website of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.