Kazakh PM Mamin held talks with Chairman of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Administration of the Kyrgyz President Akylbek Japarov who arrived in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

During the talks, the current issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, military and technology spheres, agro-industrial complex, industrial and health cooperation were touched upon.

A huge potential for further expansion of interaction in the industry, agriculture, education, and tourism was noted.

The issues of cooperation within the EAEU and other integration groupings were discussed.

The bilateral trade turnover exceeded $680mln in nine months of 2021 rising by 8.8% compared to a given period of 2020 and 1.2% compared to the first nine months of 2019. The sides expressed their commitment to increase the figure to $1bn and expand the names of traded goods and services.

Kazakhstan is among the major investors in the Kyrgyz economy, with the accumulated volume of direct investments exceeding $1bn since 2005. This year the number of Kyrgyz enterprises in Kazakhstan has risen from 1,273 to 1,983 or by 55%.

During the talks, the Kazakh PM noted the positive dynamics of cooperation in the transit and transport sphere. There are seven road check points along the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Regular air service en route Nur-Sultan – Bishkek carried out twice a week has been resumed starting from November 17. As of today, 11 flights are operated between the countries. In 10 months of 2021, the volume of transit goods from China to Kyrgyzstan via the territory of Kazakhstan rose by 1.5 times from 178 thousand tons to 265.7 thousand tons.

The Head of the Kazakh government commended the cooperation in the water and energy sphere, including the jointly adopted operational measures to regulate the water resources of transboundary rivers such as Syr Darya, Shu, and Talas Rivers. It was noted that the additional release of water from the Toktogulsk dam by the Kyrgyz side enabled to cover the needs of agrarians of the southern parts of Kazakhstan of irrigation water during the water shortage.

Following the talks the intergovernmental agreement to provide free military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan to ensure the security of the Central Asian region was signed. The Health Ministries of two countries signed the action plan to develop reference laboratories in the field of health care for 2021/23. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Economy and Commerce Ministry adopted the joint action plans for the creation and operation of an industrial and logistics complex near the Karasu and Aktilek check points as well as three wholesale distribution centers within Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the visit to Nur-Sultan the Kyrgyz Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers is to meet with Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, visit the Astana International Financial Center, Digital Government Office, and other facilities.