    11:29, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Mamin instructs to speed up vaccination campaign

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has stated the instructions to improve the COVID-19 situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a government session, the Kazakh PM noted that the COVID-9 situation is getting better with COVID-19 cases showing on downtrend. He said that over the past week, the COVID-19 prevalence was below 1 and stands at 0.93.

    He also pointed out that all the area, except for Turkestan region, are in the «red zone» for coronavirus.

    «The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 49% and that of intensive care units – 46%. A total of over 6.5 million people have received the first component and more than 5 million – both components. The vaccination campaign needs to be further speeded up,» said the PM.

    He instructed the Interdepartmental commission to ease the restrictions on weekends for businesses participating in the Ashyq project in the areas with a stabilizing COVID-19 situation.


