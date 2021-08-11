EN
    12:39, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM Mamin tasks to take measures as inflation surges

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has announced instructions to reduce inflation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a government session, the Kazakh PM pointed out that inflation accelerated in July of 2021, mostly driven by rising prices for food products, which rose by 11% compared with July 2020.

    The National Economy and interested government bodies were instructed to take and implement anti-inflation response measures before the end of August as well as a new package of measures to contain prices for socially significant food.

    Inflation hit 7.9% in June and 8.4% in July - the highest level since 2017 - in Kazakhstan. It continues accelerating in the country due to food market imbalances, increased global commodity prices, and high inflation in the main trade partners, especially Russia.


