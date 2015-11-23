Kazakh PM Massimov to head Investment Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov will head an Investment Board, this has been announced by Investment and Development Minister Asset Issekeshev at a telephonic meeting of the Government.

According to his words, taking into account the instructions given by the President, the agency together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing proposals to attract investors. Thus, there will be established the Investment Council under the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov. He stressed that the Council will attract international consultants and large international banks. Mr. Issekeshev noted that every region of the country should create investment climate. It is necessary to conduct ongoing monitoring of all projects. A.Issekeshev added that in 2016 "one stop shop" for investors will start operation. All necessary approval documents will be issued according to one stop principle. It should be noted that Kazakhstan intends to become a regional investment hub. For this purpose, the country has established the international financial center "Astana" with the British law and an investment headquarters.