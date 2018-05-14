Kazakh PM meets OECD Deputy Secretary-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Masamichi Kono, who arrived in Astana to take part in the Conference on Tax Cooperation within the framework of the One Belt, One Road Initiative, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues on implementing OECD tax standards in Kazakhstan and joining structural divisions of the Organisation within the OECD Country Programme with the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that in 2012, Kazakhstan became a member of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and today the country is undergoing a Peer Review on the implementation of the transparency and information exchange standards.

In 2014, Kazakhstan joined the Convention on Mutual and Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters.