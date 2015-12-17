EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 17 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his official visit to China Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

    According to primeminister.kz, during the meeting the sides discussed the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations, praising the high level of trust, good neighborliness and mutual understanding. Prime Minister Massimov stressed that regular meetings on various levels help implement the agreements reached by the two countries. Besides, Karim Massimov and Xi Jinping expressed interest in deepening of mutually profitable cooperation, especially in commercial and economic, industrial and innovation as well as investment spheres. While in China, the Kazakh Prime Minister also attended the Second World Internet Conference held in the city of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!