Kazakh PM meets with Executive Director of Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minster of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Executive Director of Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee Marc Uzan on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in the context of new economic challenges. The Committee partnered with Kazakhstan to promote the processes of economic diversification and sustainable development.



The Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee is a non-profit organization founded in 1994 by its current Executive Director Marc Uzan in New York as part of the celebrations of 50 years of the Bretton Woods Conference.



The Committee helps orchestrate an open dialogue between high-level stakeholders committed to redefining the global financial architecture and monetary system to better respond to the changing economic landscape.