ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting with Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil Mark W. Albers.

According to Massimov's Twitter account, during the meeting the sides mainly focused on the Kashagan oilfield.



"Discussed the #Kashagan field project with the Senior VP Exxon Mobil Mark W.Albers. @exxonmobil," Massimov posted.