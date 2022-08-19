Kazakh PM meets with heads of agricultural enterprises in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. It is expected that the Head of the Kazakh Government will get familiarized with industrial and agricultural growth rates, social infrastructure upgrading, as well as hold a meeting on the region’s comprehensive development, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Smailov visited the AgroTrade PV farm, which received state support, first. The potato growing farm make use of modern irrigation technologies. The total amount of investment funneled in the project stood at KZT11bn, including KZT7.6bn worth preferential lending within the Agrarian credit corporation and KZT2.7bn worth subsidies.

«Amid the worsening food security and growing food prices in the world we should focus on the development of agricultural projects with the use of modern water saving technologies. Such projects need to be replicated in other regions. Given support from the State this will result in a social and economic effect,» said the Kazakh PM.

The head of the Kazakh government also got familiarized with the activity of the Kazakhstani electrolysis plant with producing 250 thousand tons of aluminum a year. The plant supplies its products to the domestic market as well as abroad.

While vising the plant, Smailov met with the heads of the major industrial enterprises such as Eurasian Group, Kazakhstan Aluminum, Eurasian Energy Corporation, and Kazkhrom, discussing the transition to modern manufacturing technologies, environmental protection, reduction of emissions, and implementation of systems of automatic monitoring over the quality of atmospheric air.

«Emission reduction and industrial waste management is one of the relevant issues, especially for the region’s residents, therefore tangible results are needed in the area. Major enterprises should switch to advanced environmentally friendly and affordable technologies. Mining and energy industrial enterprises should develop strategies to reduce, recycle, and reuse industrial waste,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh PM also visited the Steklomir enterprise.



















