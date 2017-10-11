Kazakh PM meets with heads of medical research centers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with the directors of the top medical research centers in the country, primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed the major areas of the country's medical science development such as the advantages of personalized medicine in oncology, the integration of education, science and clinical practice, as well as the prospects for biomedical research in Kazakhstan.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, Chairman of the Board of the National Research Cardiac Surgery Center Yuri Pya, Chairman of the Board of the Syzganov National Research Center of Surgery Bolatbek Baimakhanov, Director of the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology Dilyara Kaidarova, and Head of the Semey State Medical University Yersin Zhunussov reported on the current situation, clinical research, and new approaches to solving the Kazakh medicine's challenges at the meeting.

In 2016, the priority of science "The Life and Health Science" was approved in accordance with the protocol of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Within this national priority, the Ministry has determined the sector priorities for 2017-2019.

Presently, over 260 scientific and technical programs and projects are implemented by medical research and education organizations, including with the participation and support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNODS, UNFPA, UNICEF, CDC, the European Union, within the framework of Tempus programs, etc.