TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:42, 30 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM meets with KIMEP President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with President of KIMEP University Chan Young Bang, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the modern higher education model, new methods and approaches to the development of the university, as well as international standards of higher education.

    KIMEP is one of the flagships of the domestic higher education system. The university was founded on Jan. 14, 1992, in Almaty. All academic programs of the university are taught in English. KIMEP University has received international accreditation for its programs through prestigious European and American accreditation agencies.

