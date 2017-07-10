EN
    16:53, 10 July 2017

    Kazakh PM meets with Latvian President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in the spheres of light and food industry, agriculture, tourism, education, training of civil aviation personnel and medical tourism.

    Utmost attention was paid to interaction in transit and transport sector and development of SME.

    In 2016, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Latvia exceeded 126 million (export - $93.5 million, import - $32.7 million). It reached $31.8 million in January-April of this year. Presently, there are over 60 Kazakhstani-Latvian joint enterprises in Kazakhstan.

