Kazakh PM meets with OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received today OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz .

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues related to further cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Since 2008, Kazakhstan has cooperated with OECD within the Eurasia Competitiveness Programme which works with 13 countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Eastern Europe.

Kazakhstan's cooperation with OECD is mainly aimed at ensuring the economic growth of the country by involving the OECD expertise; improving Kazakhstan's competitiveness via the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme; reaching the OECD standards; future entry into the world's top 30 most developed countries.