Kazakh PM meets with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who came to Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues regarding the current state and the expansion of the countries' trade and economic cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, transboundary water use, civil aviation, migration, healthcare, culture, education, and science. Moreover, they considered the promising areas of interregional relations, direct contacts between business entities of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, as well as issues of the export potential of the two countries.

As Kazinform reported, on March 14, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held narrow and extended format meetings with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. During the meetings, the issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development were discussed.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on January 7, 1993. Accounting for 20% of the total turnover with Central Asian countries, Tajikistan is the second largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in the region.

In January-December 2017, the turnover reached $776.3 million, which is 31.5% higher than for the same period last year ($590.2 million). In 2017, Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan increased by 23.3% and amounted to $458.7 million.