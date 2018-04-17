Kazakh PM meets with Royal Dutch Shell reps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev on April 17 held a meeting with reps of Royal Dutch Shell led by Andy Brown, responsible for Shell's global Upstream business, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of joint Northern Caspian oil projects (Kashagan) and Karachaganak.



In Kazakhstan, British concern Shell is involved in four projects, namely the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement; Karachaganak Final Production Sharing Agreement; Development & Production Sharing Agreement for the Pearls contract area, and Caspian Pipeline Consortium.