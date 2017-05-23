Kazakh PM meets with UAE FM in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the progress in implementation of bilateral agreements and joint projects reached in the course of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the UAE this January.



The Kazakh Premier and the UAE Foreign Minister also touched upon further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as prospects of space and energy cooperation.