EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 08 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), at the Ukimet Uyi on Monday.

    According to primeminister.kz, at the meeting the sides discussed issues of strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and ESCAP.
    Prime Minister Massimov stressed that Kazakhstan highly appreciates its partnership with UN ESCAP and its Sub-regional office in Almaty city and spoke in favor of further all-round cooperation.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan UN Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!