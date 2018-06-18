Kazakh PM meets with vice presidents of World Bank, IFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on Monday with Vice President of the World Bank Cyril Muller and Vice President of the International Financial Corporation Georgina Baker, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides discussed how to improve Kazakhstan's investment climate. They touched upon the issues of development of the Partnership Strategy for the upcoming five-year period, expanding Kazakhstan's export potential, strengthening business climate and government institutes and enhancing human capital.



Over the years of cooperation with the World Bank it has financed up to 46 projects in Kazakhstan to the tune of over $8.1 billion.



The International Financial Corporation in Kazakhstan, in turn, seeks to improve access to infrastructure, strengthen financial sector, support diversification and competitiveness of economy. Since 1997, the IFC has invested over $1.4 billion into Kazakhstan's economy, namely into financial, gas, mining, agricultural and industrial sectors.