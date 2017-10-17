Kazakh PM meets with Yandex's founder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev received the founder and CEO of Yandex, Arkady Volozh, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz .

At the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of further development of cooperation within the Digital Kazakhstan state program.

Arkady Volozh is a graduate of the Republican Physics and Mathematics School named after Orymbek Zhautykov in Almaty city. This year, the school celebrated the 45th Anniversary.

As we reported earlier, the physics and mathematics school gathered famous graduates in the Park of the First President of Kazakhstan in Almaty, where they planted 45 Crimean pines. Yandex CEO also took part in the tree planting event.