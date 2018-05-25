Kazakh PM met Kostanay farm producers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Kostanay region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with agricultural producers to debate the region's agro-industrial complex development issues, our correspondent reports.

"It is crucial to boost productivity and export potential. The Government works at amending the agro-industrial development program now. A lot will be done in this direction in the future," the PM said opening the meeting.



According to him, no less important issue such as functioning of cooperative farming was debated yesterday. The main tasks the agricultural producers face now are production modernization, increase in labor productivity and export of agricultural products. Farm producers should unite into agricultural cooperative societies in order to promote and sell their products.



"We have just visited the smart poultry. Digitalization will undoubtedly lead to enhanced productivity and help enter foreign markets," the Premier said.



Those gathered also put forward issues concerning production of spare parts for farming equipment in Kazakhstan, automation of subsidizing process, potential for increasing prices for wheat class III up to KZT 60,000 per ton, etc.