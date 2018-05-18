Kazakh PM, Nokia Vice President mull coop issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met on Thursday on the sidelines of the XI Astana Economic Forum with Markus Borchert, Senior Vice President Market Europe at Nokia, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties paid attention to the progress of realization of the Digital Kazakhstan state program. It is aimed at implementing the up-to-date innovation technologies, reducing digital inequality, and providing industry sectors, agriculture and social spheres with high-speed internet.



Besides, the sides debated the forthcoming opening of Nokia office in Astana set for July 2018.