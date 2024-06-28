Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov congratulates mass media workers on their professional holiday

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, congratulated Kazakhstani journalists on Mass Media Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

“Dear journalists, media worker! I congratulate you on your professional holiday! The country's media plays a huge role in the development of our country. By covering the work of the state apparatus and acute problems of the country, you play a direct role in building a Just Kazakhstan. As a bridge between the state and citizens, journalists facilitate the transfer of information from the state to citizens and from citizens to the state. Together, we are creating an information space where the fundamental principles have always been and will always be objectivity, honesty, and reliability. I extend my sincerest congratulations and express my profound gratitude for your unwavering allegiance to the chosen profession. May you enjoy solid health, achieve professional triumphs, and experience unparalleled success!,” the message reads.