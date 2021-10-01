EN
    20:12, 01 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM, Omsk oblast governor hold talks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Omsk oblast governor Alexander Burkov, the PM’s press service informs.

    The sides debated pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Russia cross-border cooperation in trade and economic, industry, agro-industrial complex, transit and transport, tourist, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to development of river traffic along trans-border river Yertys.

    It is planned to increase river freignt volume fourfold by 2025 up to 1 mln tons a year.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan is the largest trade and economic partner of Omsk oblast. The sales for January -July 2021 made USD 192,3 mln that is 26.6% more against the same period of 2020.


