Kazakh PM on a working trip to Atyrau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has arrived in Atyrau region this morning to familiarize with the progress in its socioeconomic development, meet with the public and discuss the most pressing issues. He is paying the visit on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

While in the region, Prime Minister Massimov is set to visit the D [artificial] island of the Kashagan oilfield, the drilling equipment plant of Zhigermunaiservis LLP, the sturgeon farm Caspian Royal Fish built under the Industrial and Innovative Development State Program as well as the Atyrau oil refinery.



Additionally, Karim Massimov plans to visit the Zheruiyk apartment complex in the Nursaya micro-district being constructed with the support of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, a city branch of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" and a laboratory of the Research Institute of Caspimunaigas.



The meeting with the public and entrepreneurs of the region is also on the agenda of Massimov's trip. The sides are expected to discuss the prospects of fishing industry in the region and the development of domestic petroleum service.



The population of Atyrau region exceeds 598,000 people with 47% residing in urban areas.



Oil production is the pivot of economic life in Atyrau region. The region boasts an array of oilfields, including the biggest one - Tengiz.