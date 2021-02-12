Kazakh PM on betterment of rural livelihoods in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin outlined the measures for improving the livelihoods of rural people while addressing the expanded session of the Nur Otan Party session at the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh PM, a complex of practical measures aimed at farming and rural infrastructure development will be implemented so as to tap into the potential of the rural areas and improve the livelihoods of rural population.

He added that 7 large ecosystems for agricultural production and processing with 350 thousand farms and family farms will be crated involving the strategic investors.

In order to establish the national distribution system, 24 wholesale and distribution centers to store and market agricultural products will be built from 2021 to 2025.

«Agricultural exports will double. 95% of the roads to each central village will undergo repairs. All the towns and villages will be provided with water supply services by 2025,» Mamin concluded.