Kazakh PM orders to put Almaty emergency services on standby after series of earthquakes

After a series of earthquakes on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border and tremors across Almaty, all the emergency services in the city will remain on standby as instructed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the Tuesday’s meeting of the Government Prime Minister Smailov instructed Almaty authorities to revise the plan of action on recovery and prevention of such emergencies. Civil protection system in quake-prone areas should be on standby alert, he stressed.

The Ministry of Healthcare and Almaty mayor’s office were tasked to assume measures to ensure all those injured are treated properly. The emergency services in the city should be on call around the clock.

The Prime Minister also urged the Kazakh emergency services to keep in touch with their colleagues in neighboring countries hit by the recent earthquakes.

Earlier Prime Minister Smailov slammed Almaty authorities for lack of preparedness and failing to warn the residents and guests of the city of the forthcoming earthquakes.

Almaty was rocked by tremors measuring 2 on the MPV scale resulting from a wave of earthquakes centered on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border tonight. At least 8 people sustained various injuries as a result of the tremors.