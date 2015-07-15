EN
    10:17, 15 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM participates in joint session of parliament chambers in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers - Senate and Majilis - is underway in Astana. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is reportedly in attendance.

    Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov opened the session by summing up results of Parliament's work over the past year. The joint session of the upper and lower chambers of the Kazakh Parliament convened at the direction of Speaker Dzhakupov as of July 9. Earlier it was reported that the Parliament would extend its fourth session until July 15.

    Astana Parliament Senate Majilis News Top Story
