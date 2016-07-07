EN
    12:59, 07 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh PM pays working visit to Kyzylorda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is currently on a working trip to Kyzylorda region by instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

    The program of the working visit includes a visit to the town of Baikonyr where Karim Massimov is expected to familiarize with the work of a general hospital.

    Additionally, the Prime Minister will be briefed on the development of Kyzylorda socioeconomic sphere and healthcare sector.

