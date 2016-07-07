Kazakh PM pays working visit to Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov is currently on a working trip to Kyzylorda region by instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.

The program of the working visit includes a visit to the town of Baikonyr where Karim Massimov is expected to familiarize with the work of a general hospital.



Additionally, the Prime Minister will be briefed on the development of Kyzylorda socioeconomic sphere and healthcare sector.