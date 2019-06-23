Kazakh PM pays working visit to Turkestan region, Shymkent

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent this week, Kazinform reports.

During the working trip, Askar Mamin familiarized with the work of vital infrastructure facilities, transport infrastructure and the construction progress in Turkestan.







While in Turkestan, the Prime Minister inspected the progress in construction of the regional center.



The head of the Kazakh Government also surveyed the construction site of the new international airport in the region located 16 km of the regional center. It is slated to be put into service in December 2020.



Additionally, Askar Mamin visited the construction sites of a regional medical center, a regional administration center, a media center, a congress hall, the Nur-Sultan square and many other social facilities being built in the region.



