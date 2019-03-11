Kazakh PM received Russia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Askar Mamin has received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin, primeminister.kz reports.



The sides debated further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, plans for holding the EAEU summit this May in Astana, the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia in Omsk this fall, etc. Besides, they focused on prospects for deepening space cooperation, joint approaches on Baikonur complex cooperation and Baiterek project realization.



Mamin noted that cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia is one of the priorities of the country's foreign trade activity.