Kazakh PM receives new Ambassador of Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazhojaev in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of strengthening and developing of Kazakh-Uzbek relations, expanding trade and economic, regional and cross-border cooperation, implementing mutually profitable projects in the sphere of transport, science, education, culture, arts, tourism and sport. Utmost attention was paid to organization and holding of events within the framework of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and the first Forum of cross-border cooperation between our countries.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev congratulated Ambassador Niyazhojaev on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that his experience, knowledge and professionalism will contribute to further strengthening of relations between Astana and Tashkent.