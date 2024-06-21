Kazakh PM reveals plans to fuel economic growth

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed the Government’s measures to fuel economic growth at 6% a year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He outlined construction, infrastructure, processing, and agro-industrial complex as key economic growth points at large. These sectors will be provided priority support.

The Government attracts resources and funds from Samruk Kazyna and Baiterek holdings, domestic capital, direct foreign investments, and private capital to back priority projects. Projects worth over 3 trillion tenge will be funded through Baiterek, and projects up to 700 billion tenge through Samruk Kazyna.

He said no less than 18 million square meters of housing will be commissioned in Kazakhstan. New soft mortgage programs such as Otau and Nauryz have been launched. 64,000 candidates applied so far.

He added over 12,000 km of roads will be built, repaired and reconstructed. 13 special economic and industrial zones and small industrial areas will be provided with necessary infrastructure. 87 rural settlements will be gasified.