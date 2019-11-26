Kazakh PM, ROSATOM Dir Gen meet in Nur-Sultan
«Cooperation in nuclear sphere holds an important place in the bilateral relations between our countries. Today we jointly work on a wide range of issues,» said Askar Mamin.
Five joint uranium mining enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan to date: JSC JV Zarechnoye, LLP Karatau, JSC JV Akbastau, LLP JV SMCC, LLP JV Khorasan-U. In 2018, these companies produced 8,427 tonnes of uranium (38.8% of the total uranium output) and 6,645.8 tonnes in January-September 2019.
The sides discussed the course of implementation of the comprehensive programme of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in peaceful use of atomic energy, state and prospects of interaction in uranium production and enrichment, scientific-research and innovative development as well as the issues related to the IAEA LEU Bank.