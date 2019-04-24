Kazakh PM, Royal Dutch Shell reps eye cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held a meeting with representatives of Royal Dutch Shell, namely Andrew Brown, Upstream Director, Wael Sawan, Executive Vice President Deepwater, and Gerald Schotman, Executive Vice President Upstream JVs, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. Attending the meeting was Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev.



Andrew Brown said the company is interested in further expansion of its presence and greater role in the implementation of projects in the territory of Kazakhstan. Participants of the meeting also touched upon joint work on the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields' development.



It should be mentioned that Royal Dutch Shell is working on the construction of a solar plant in the city of Taraz.



Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted that the company is among Kazakhstan's large investors.



At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed intention to expand the spheres of cooperation and implementation of new joint projects.