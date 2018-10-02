Kazakh PM, Royal Dutch Shell Upstream Director met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with representatives of Royal Dutch Shell plc led by Shell's Upstream Director Andrew Brown, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated issues concerning Shell activities in Kazakhstan, including realization of Karachaganak and North Caspian oilfield development projects. Shell takes part in four projects in Kazakhstan such as the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement, Karachaganak Final Production Sharing Agreement, Production Sharing Agreement on Pearls licensed site development and CPC.